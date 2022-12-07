CrowdStrike Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 59,675 put options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical volume of 36,109 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.