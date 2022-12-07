Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares makes up 1.3% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,101 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 96,596 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 238.4% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. 316,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,890,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

