Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 43,808 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Alight in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alight Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of ALIT stock remained flat at $8.66 on Wednesday. 48,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

