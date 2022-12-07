Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ashland makes up 47.9% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of Ashland worth $59,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 288,683 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 2,468.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ashland by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.77. 5,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,927. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

