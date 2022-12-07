CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

CSP Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CSPI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,613.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,415 shares of company stock valued at $84,162. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

