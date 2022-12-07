Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 164,560 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Boyd Gaming worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312 over the last three months. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 4,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.