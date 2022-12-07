Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 192,362 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2,294.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 192,362 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in State Street by 6.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of STT traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 116,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,289. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.35.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.