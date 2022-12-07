Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,983 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.32% of IPG Photonics worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,065,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,045,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.05. 1,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $176.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $445,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,399,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,156,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,700. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.