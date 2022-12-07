Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 2,322.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558,057 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $502,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $2,983,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 133.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 650,503 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 180.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 16.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 133,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

ASZ remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Wednesday. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,193. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

