Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $13.82 Million in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,393,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,819,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Sierra Lake Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 113,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 300,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SIER stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Wednesday. 650,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Company Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

