Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CULP opened at $4.93 on Friday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Culp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

