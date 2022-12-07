Curve DAO Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36.47 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $349.36 million and approximately $36.47 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.05626381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00496071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.99 or 0.29911959 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.