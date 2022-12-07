Custos Family Office LLC Acquires 8,574 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

