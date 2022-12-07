Custos Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 534,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316,643. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

