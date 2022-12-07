Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Cut to Accumulate at Erste Group Bank

Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

Shares of CYFWF remained flat at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

