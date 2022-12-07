D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is Covalent Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Covalent Partners LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.9% of Covalent Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

DHI traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

