D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 177,900 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 177,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,801,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

Tesla stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,869,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $547.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

