D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

D4t4 Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 240 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £95.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6,000.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.57. D4t4 Solutions has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 360 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

