D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

D4t4 Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 240 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £95.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6,000.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.57. D4t4 Solutions has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 360 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About D4t4 Solutions

(Get Rating)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

See Also

Dividend History for D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.