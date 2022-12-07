DAFNA Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,000 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at $85,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Compugen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,148. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.48. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

