DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys 78,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 170,334 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 636,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $938.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.