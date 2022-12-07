DAFNA Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 5,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.31.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

