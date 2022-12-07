DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $45.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 12.4% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $45,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 440,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,890,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

