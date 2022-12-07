DAFNA Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 354.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 3.5% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.89. 8,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,209. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

