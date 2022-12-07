DAFNA Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after buying an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $40,755,000.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,946 shares of company stock worth $3,124,940. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 54,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

