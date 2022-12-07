Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPWR remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,215. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.