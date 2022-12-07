Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp VII comprises approximately 2.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,613 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,484 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 448,066 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 348,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,430. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

