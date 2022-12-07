Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.86 Million Stake in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of Crucible Acquisition worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 196,572 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 518,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 82,834 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CRU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Crucible Acquisition Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

