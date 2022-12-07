Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.51 Million Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 228.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,535 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at $31,155,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $24,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

PLTK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,368. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

