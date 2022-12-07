Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of AdaptHealth worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,999,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,999,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,246,194 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,393. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

