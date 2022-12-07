Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.21 Million in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APGB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Up 0.2 %

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,667. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

