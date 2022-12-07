Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.69 Million in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $510,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 43.5% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after purchasing an additional 108,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,900 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WOW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 9,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.38 million. WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

