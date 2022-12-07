Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. Churchill Capital Corp VI accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of Churchill Capital Corp VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CCVI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 14,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,352. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.