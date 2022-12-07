Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Buys 431,385 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 431,385 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 8.8% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Blackstone worth $113,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,983,000 after purchasing an additional 784,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 355,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,374. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

