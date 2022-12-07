Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,539 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Datadog worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. 69,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,051. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,027,096 shares of company stock worth $70,727,302 and have sold 200,161 shares worth $15,282,919. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

