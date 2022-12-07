Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,433,000 after acquiring an additional 844,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,274,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,025,000 after acquiring an additional 673,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 104,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 131.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $141.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

