Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,248,000 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 85.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 165.2% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,823 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 150.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,112 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXDX. StockNews.com raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

