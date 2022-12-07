Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $32.34 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 303.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,327 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Albertsons Companies worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 317.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 34,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,132. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

