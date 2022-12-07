Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $40.39 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.8% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $40,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 181.4% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 28,281 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 259.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 64,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 32.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,220,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,422,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 847,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,110,500. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.