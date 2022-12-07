Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,787,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

