Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases 185,806 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 779.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185,806 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,969,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. 626,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,828,948. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a PE ratio of 219.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

