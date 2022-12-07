Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 300,000 Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $3,012,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.29 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

About Sound Point Acquisition Corp I

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

