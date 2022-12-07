Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 204,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 98.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 340,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 91.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 23.2% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Acquisition Corp. VI

In other CF Acquisition Corp. VI news, insider Cfac Holdings Vi, Llc bought 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,590,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Up 4.0 %

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFVI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 3,446,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,209. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

