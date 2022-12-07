Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,501,990 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.9% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $102,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,977 shares of company stock worth $36,932,466 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of -337.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average of $197.25.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

