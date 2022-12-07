DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. CWM LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock remained flat at $16.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

