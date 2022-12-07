DCM Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 107.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after buying an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,220,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

