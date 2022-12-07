DCM Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 514,766.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.