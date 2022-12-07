Dean Capital Management Acquires New Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 341,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 376.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 237,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INT. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,846. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.