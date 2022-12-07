Dean Capital Management Buys 10,791 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.14% of AZZ worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in AZZ by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZZ news, COO Kurt L. Russell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AZZ news, COO Kurt L. Russell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.26. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $56.93.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Stories

