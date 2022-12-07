Dean Capital Management Buys Shares of 9,608 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,983. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

