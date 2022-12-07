Dean Capital Management Grows Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of Alico worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. State Street Corp grew its position in Alico by 263.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alico by 83.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alico in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.40%.

In other news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

